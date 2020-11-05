Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Focus Financial Partners (FOCS), Equity Residential (EQR) and Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Focus Financial Partners (FOCS), Equity Residential (EQR) and Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH).

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Focus Financial Partners today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.24, close to its 52-week high of $41.66.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and SEI Investments Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Focus Financial Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.25, representing a 16.7% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Equity Residential (EQR)

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Equity Residential. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.06, close to its 52-week low of $45.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 62.3% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Residential is a Hold with an average price target of $55.86, implying a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $51.00 price target.

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Hold rating on Armada Hoffler Properties today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Armada Hoffler Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold.

