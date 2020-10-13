Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: First Republic Bank (FRC) and Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Republic Bank (FRC) and Douglas Emmett (DEI).

First Republic Bank (FRC)

Raymond James analyst David Long assigned a Hold rating to First Republic Bank today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.75, close to its 52-week high of $125.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 25.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, First Financial Bancorp, and German American Bancorp.

First Republic Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.00, which is a -4.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Douglas Emmett today and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.93, close to its 52-week low of $23.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 63.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Summit Hotel Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Douglas Emmett is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.29, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

