Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI), Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB) and CatchMark Timber (CTT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI), Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB) and CatchMark Timber (CTT).

First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 88.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Midwest Bancorp with a $22.34 average price target, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $22.67 price target.

Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Old National Bancorp Capital. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 41.6% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Old National Bancorp Capital with a $20.50 average price target.

CatchMark Timber (CTT)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne reiterated a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber yesterday and set a price target of $13.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, NexPoint Residential, and Equity Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CatchMark Timber with a $13.10 average price target, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

