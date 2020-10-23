Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: First Business Financial (FBIZ), First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) and First Horizon (FHN)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on First Business Financial (FBIZ), First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) and First Horizon (FHN).

First Business Financial (FBIZ)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on First Business Financial. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 86.7% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Midwest Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Business Financial with a $19.50 average price target, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.50 price target.

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on First Financial Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 27.8% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

First Financial Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.25, a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

First Horizon (FHN)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on First Horizon today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 54.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for First Horizon with a $12.00 average price target, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on October 8, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $12.00 price target.

