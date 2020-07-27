Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Essex Property (ESS), AvalonBay (AVB) and American Express (AXP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Essex Property (ESS), AvalonBay (AVB) and American Express (AXP).

Essex Property (ESS)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb maintained a Buy rating on Essex Property today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $210.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 58.7% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, Community Healthcare, and Equity Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Essex Property with a $257.29 average price target.

AvalonBay (AVB)

In a report released today, Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on AvalonBay, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Edge Properties, Invitation Homes, and Regency Centers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AvalonBay is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $166.11, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

American Express (AXP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on American Express today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.7% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Express is a Hold with an average price target of $101.78, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

