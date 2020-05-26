Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Essent Group (ESNT) and UDR (UDR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Essent Group (ESNT) and UDR (UDR).

Essent Group (ESNT)

In a report released today, Chris Gamaitoni from Compass Point maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Gamaitoni is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Gamaitoni covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Financial, First American Financial, and MGIC Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Essent Group with a $43.67 average price target, representing a 33.7% upside. In a report issued on May 11, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UDR (UDR)

In a report released today, Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on UDR, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldfarb is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Goldfarb covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hudson Pacific Properties, Urstadt Biddle Properties, and Plymouth Industrial Reit.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UDR is a Hold with an average price target of $41.75, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on UDR: