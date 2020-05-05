Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Equinix (EQIX), Clarivate Analytics (CCC) and Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Equinix (EQIX), Clarivate Analytics (CCC) and Associated Banc-Corp (ASB).

Equinix (EQIX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery maintained a Hold rating on Equinix today and set a price target of $584.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $675.97, close to its 52-week high of $715.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Flannery is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 65.8% success rate. Flannery covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as United States Cellular, T Mobile US, and Verizon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equinix is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $673.43.

Clarivate Analytics (CCC)

RBC Capital analyst Seth Weber reiterated a Buy rating on Clarivate Analytics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.94, close to its 52-week high of $24.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 49.3% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Manitowoc Company, and Caterpillar.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarivate Analytics with a $24.60 average price target, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Associated Banc-Corp today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Associated Banc-Corp with a $14.00 average price target.

