Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Duke Realty (DRE) and Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Duke Realty (DRE) and Ashford Hospitality (AHT).

Duke Realty (DRE)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Duke Realty today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $37.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Retail Opportunity Investments, and National Health Investors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duke Realty with a $42.70 average price target.

Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Buy rating on Ashford Hospitality today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.39, close to its 52-week low of $1.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.1% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ashford Hospitality with a $5.00 average price target.

