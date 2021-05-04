Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Douglas Emmett (DEI) and National Storage Affiliates (NSA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Douglas Emmett (DEI) and National Storage Affiliates (NSA).

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

In a report released today, Frank Lee from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 64.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Franklin Street Properties, and Hudson Pacific Properties.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.33.

