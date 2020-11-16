Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Discover Financial Services (DFS), Kilroy Realty (KRC) and GoHealth (GOCO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Discover Financial Services (DFS), Kilroy Realty (KRC) and GoHealth (GOCO).

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Merrill Lynch analyst Kenneth Bruce maintained a Hold rating on Discover Financial Services today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.60, close to its 52-week high of $87.43.

Bruce has an average return of 6.1% when recommending Discover Financial Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Bruce is ranked #6346 out of 7087 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.58.

Kilroy Realty (KRC)

Merrill Lynch analyst James Feldman maintained a Hold rating on Kilroy Realty today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.38.

Feldman has an average return of 14.0% when recommending Kilroy Realty.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is ranked #3046 out of 7087 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kilroy Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.17.

GoHealth (GOCO)

Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh maintained a Buy rating on GoHealth today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.06, close to its 52-week low of $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.7% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, 1Life Healthcare, and Cardinal Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GoHealth with a $20.00 average price target, which is a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

