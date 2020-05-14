Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF) and Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF).

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

In a report released today, Jan Lennertz from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lennertz is ranked #994 out of 6532 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Wohnen with a $41.76 average price target, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR35.00 price target.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Barclays analyst Claudia Gaspari maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group today and set a price target of CHF410.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $287.96, close to its 52-week low of $259.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaspari is ranked #5376 out of 6532 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zurich Insurance Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $392.23, which is a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF380.00 price target.

