Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: CyrusOne (CONE), Ventas (VTR) and MFA Financial (MFA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CyrusOne (CONE), Ventas (VTR) and MFA Financial (MFA).

CyrusOne (CONE)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and GDS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CyrusOne with a $85.40 average price target, a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (VTR)

Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes maintained a Buy rating on Ventas today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthpeak Properties, Extra Space Storage, and Healthcare Realty.

Ventas has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $39.89.

MFA Financial (MFA)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on MFA Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.5% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MFA Financial with a $3.25 average price target.

