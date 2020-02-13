Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) and Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) and Douglas Emmett (DEI).

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Stephens analyst Matt Olney maintained a Hold rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers today and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 52.4% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, and Business First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers with a $95.00 average price target, a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

In a report released today, Dave Rodgers from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Douglas Emmett, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 75.4% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Landmark Infrastructure, and Alexandria Equities.

Douglas Emmett has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

