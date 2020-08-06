Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: CoreCivic (CXW) and UniCredit SpA (OtherUNCFF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CoreCivic (CXW) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFF).

CoreCivic (CXW)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on CoreCivic today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.14, close to its 52-week low of $8.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, DLH Holdings, and Fat Brands.

CoreCivic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released today, Delphine Lee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #6260 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UniCredit SpA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.49, which is a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

