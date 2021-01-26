Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: CoreCivic (CXW) and UBS Group AG (UBS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CoreCivic (CXW) and UBS Group AG (UBS).

CoreCivic (CXW)

Noble Financial analyst Joe Gomes maintained a Buy rating on CoreCivic today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.65, close to its 52-week low of $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 59.5% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

CoreCivic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

UBS Group AG (UBS)

Goldman Sachs analyst Jernej Omahen maintained a Hold rating on UBS Group AG today and set a price target of CHF15.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.53, close to its 52-week high of $15.61.

Omahen has an average return of 34.2% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Omahen is ranked #5960 out of 7257 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on UBS Group AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.49.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.