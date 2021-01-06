Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Commerzbank AG (OtherCRZBY) and Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY) and Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB).

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

Warburg Research analyst Andreas Plaesier maintained a Sell rating on Commerzbank AG on February 21 and set a price target of EUR5.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.61.

Plaesier has an average return of 1.4% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Plaesier is ranked #5933 out of 7187 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Hold with an average price target of $6.64, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Kepler Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR5.10 price target.

