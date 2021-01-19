Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Comerica (CMA) and Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Comerica (CMA) and Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB).

Comerica (CMA)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Comerica, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.90, close to its 52-week high of $69.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $57.58 average price target, representing a -9.7% downside. In a report issued on January 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Old National Bancorp Capital (ONB)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Old National Bancorp Capital. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.19, close to its 52-week high of $18.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 33.1% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, First Financial Bancorp, and German American Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.