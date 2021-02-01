Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Columbia Banking System (COLB), Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) and First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Columbia Banking System (COLB), Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB) and First Financial Bancorp (FFBC).

Columbia Banking System (COLB)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Banking System. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Columbia Banking System with a $41.67 average price target, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $43.00 price target.

Farmers National Banc Oh (FMNB)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo reiterated a Buy rating on Farmers National Banc Oh today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 78.8% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

Farmers National Banc Oh has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.75.

First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Financial Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.6% and a 32.4% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Financial Bancorp with a $21.50 average price target, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

