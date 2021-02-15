Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Colliers International Group (CIGI), Prologis (PLD) and Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Colliers International Group (CIGI), Prologis (PLD) and Sun Life Financial (SLF).

Colliers International Group (CIGI)

In a report issued on February 12, Matt Logan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Colliers International Group, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $104.16, close to its 52-week high of $111.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Logan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 73.5% success rate. Logan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Industrial Income REIT, AMERICAN HOTEL, and FirstService.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Colliers International Group with a $117.33 average price target, a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Prologis (PLD)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Prologis yesterday and set a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $107.67, close to its 52-week high of $112.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Healthpeak Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prologis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.00, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

Sun Life Financial (SLF)

In a report issued on February 12, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Sun Life Financial, with a price target of C$69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.81, close to its 52-week high of $50.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 70.0% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sun Life Financial with a $53.55 average price target, which is a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$69.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.