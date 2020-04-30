Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: CME Group (CME), Swiss Re AG (OtherSSREF) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CME Group (CME), Swiss Re AG (SSREF) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB).

CME Group (CME)

In a report released today, Alex Kramm from UBS maintained a Buy rating on CME Group, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $177.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kramm is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Kramm covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Verisk Analytics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for CME Group with a $190.77 average price target, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

RBC Capital analyst Kamran Hossain maintained a Hold rating on Swiss Re AG today and set a price target of CHF80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hossain is ranked #1573 out of 6561 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Prosperity Bancshares today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Regions Financial, Hancock Whitney, and Home Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosperity Bancshares with a $69.14 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PB: