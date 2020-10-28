Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: CME Group (CME), Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CME Group (CME), Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Great Western Bancorp (GWB).

CME Group (CME)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to CME Group today and set a price target of $183.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $149.56.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CME Group with a $177.33 average price target, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on October 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace assigned a Buy rating to Amalgamated Bank today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

Amalgamated Bank has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Great Western Bancorp (GWB)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Great Western Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.72, close to its 52-week low of $10.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 27.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Great Western Bancorp with a $15.33 average price target.

