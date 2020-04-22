Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: CIT Group (CIT), Comerica (CMA) and Travelers Companies (TRV)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CIT Group (CIT), Comerica (CMA) and Travelers Companies (TRV).

CIT Group (CIT)

Credit Suisse analyst Moshe Orenbuch maintained a Hold rating on CIT Group on April 20 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.76, close to its 52-week low of $12.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 62.4% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Synchrony Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CIT Group with a $30.50 average price target, a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Comerica (CMA)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Comerica today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.62, close to its 52-week low of $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 49.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Comerica has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $40.46.

Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released today, Harry Fong from MKM Partners maintained a Buy rating on Travelers Companies, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 78.2% success rate. Fong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arch Capital Group, Essent Group, and Progressive.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travelers Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $113.20.

