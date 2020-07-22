Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (OtherPPRQF), Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF), Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Synchrony Financial (SYF).

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild upgraded Choice Properties Real Estate Investment to Buy yesterday and set a price target of C$14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 71.3% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.09.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

UBS analyst Daniele Brupbacher maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Brupbacher is ranked #6212 out of 6813 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.34, representing a -25.2% downside. In a report issued on July 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR6.60 price target.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele maintained a Buy rating on Synchrony Financial today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Gabriele is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Gabriele covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and American Express.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchrony Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.61, which is a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

