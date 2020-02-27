Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) and Mid-America Apartment (MAA).

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

In a report released yesterday, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce, with a price target of C$117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

Canadian Bank of Commerce has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $85.04, implying a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$108.00 price target.

Mid-America Apartment (MAA)

In a report released yesterday, Ross L Smotrich from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Mid-America Apartment, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $142.32, close to its 52-week high of $148.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Alexandria Equities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mid-America Apartment with a $139.40 average price target.

