Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: BRP Group (BRP) and AFC Gamma (AFCG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BRP Group (BRP) and AFC Gamma (AFCG).

BRP Group (BRP)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on BRP Group on June 1 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 64.4% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BRP Group with a $35.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AFC Gamma (AFCG)

In a report released yesterday, Compass Point from Compass Point initiated coverage with a Hold rating on AFC Gamma and a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.30.

AFC Gamma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.18.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.