Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Brewin Dolphin (OtherBDNHF) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM).

Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

RBC Capital analyst Ben Bathurst maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin today and set a price target of p290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #4654 out of 6153 analysts.

Brewin Dolphin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.32.

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

In a report released today, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce, with a price target of C$86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.68, close to its 52-week low of $48.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Toronto Dominion Bank, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Canadian Bank of Commerce with a $69.51 average price target, representing a 38.9% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$94.00 price target.

