Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Equitable Holdings (EQH).

BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on BlackRock TCP Capital yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Solar Senior Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka maintained a Hold rating on Park Hotels & Resorts yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.59, close to its 52-week low of $19.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 35.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Host Hotels & Resorts, Hertz Global Holdings, and Hersha Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Park Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 62.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equitable Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

