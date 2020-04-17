Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) and Ladder Capital (LADR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) and Ladder Capital (LADR).

Benefytt Technologies (BFYT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on Benefytt Technologies today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Benefytt Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

Ladder Capital (LADR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Ladder Capital today and set a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.5% and a 37.7% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and New Residential Inv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ladder Capital with a $14.83 average price target.

