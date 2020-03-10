Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: BBX Capital (BBX), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) and Comerica (CMA)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BBX Capital (BBX), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) and Comerica (CMA).

BBX Capital (BBX)

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on BBX Capital, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.57, close to its 52-week low of $2.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 49.7% success rate. Crawford covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BBX Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts to Buy, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.03, close to its 52-week low of $12.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.1% and a 44.3% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.17.

Comerica (CMA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Hold rating on Comerica today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.99, close to its 52-week low of $35.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 37.6% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comerica is a Hold with an average price target of $68.73, implying a 67.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

