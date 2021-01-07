Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Bank OZK (OZK), Truist Financial (TFC) and Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bank OZK (OZK), Truist Financial (TFC) and Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC).

Bank OZK (OZK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Bank OZK today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank OZK is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.67, implying a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (TFC)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.44, close to its 52-week high of $56.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Truist Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.83, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Oceanfirst Financial, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 72.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Business First Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oceanfirst Financial with a $21.50 average price target.

