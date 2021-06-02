Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Cubesmart (CUBE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Cubesmart (CUBE).

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)

In a report released today, Darko Mihelic from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bank Of Nova Scotia, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.00, close to its 52-week high of $68.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mihelic is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Mihelic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

Bank Of Nova Scotia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.72, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$95.00 price target.

Cubesmart (CUBE)

In a report released today, Todd Stender from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Cubesmart, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.51, close to its 52-week high of $44.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 65.3% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Storage Affiliates, National Health Investors, and Healthpeak Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cubesmart is a Hold with an average price target of $43.00.

