Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and Sparebanken Vest (OtherSPIZF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF).

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

In a report issued on December 1, John Aiken from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Bank Of Montreal, with a price target of C$88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $75.32, close to its 52-week high of $79.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.3% and a 43.3% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Canadian Western Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $76.16 average price target.

Sparebanken Vest (SPIZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane maintained a Buy rating on Sparebanken Vest on November 30 and set a price target of NOK79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sparebanken Vest with a $8.97 average price target.

