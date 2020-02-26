Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bank Of Montreal (BMO) and Mack-Cali Realty (CLI).

Bank Of Montreal (BMO)

Barclays analyst John Aiken maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal yesterday and set a price target of C$105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Aiken is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 41.5% success rate. Aiken covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Montreal with a $77.52 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$98.00 price target.

Mack-Cali Realty (CLI)

Barclays analyst Ross L Smotrich maintained a Sell rating on Mack-Cali Realty yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.44, close to its 52-week low of $19.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Smotrich is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 67.2% success rate. Smotrich covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Hudson Pacific Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Mack-Cali Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.22.

