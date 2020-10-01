Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Bank Of Hawaii (BOH), Preferred Bank (PFBC) and Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bank Of Hawaii (BOH), Preferred Bank (PFBC) and Glacier Bancorp (GBCI).

Bank Of Hawaii (BOH)

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Hawaii today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.4% and a 35.7% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Westamerica Bancorporation, Capitol Federal Financial, and Central Pacific Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank Of Hawaii is a Hold with an average price target of $56.00.

Preferred Bank (PFBC)

In a report released today, Nicholas Cucharale from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Preferred Bank, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, and Esquire Financial Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Preferred Bank with a $38.50 average price target.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark maintained a Hold rating on Glacier Bancorp today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, First Interstate Bancsystem, and Private Bancorp of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glacier Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50.

