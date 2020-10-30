Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Avis Budget (CAR) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Avis Budget (CAR) and Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG).

Avis Budget (CAR)

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Avis Budget, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.9% and a 37.6% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Avis Budget has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arthur J Gallagher & Co, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.00, close to its 52-week high of $110.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 57.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arthur J Gallagher & Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $115.90, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on October 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

