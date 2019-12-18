Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: AvalonBay (AVB), Stag Industrial (STAG) and Unum Group (UNM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AvalonBay (AVB), Stag Industrial (STAG) and Unum Group (UNM).

AvalonBay (AVB)

In a report released today, Wes Golladay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AvalonBay, with a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $206.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Golladay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Golladay covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, National Retail Properties, and Seritage Growth Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AvalonBay with a $226.78 average price target, implying a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $230.00 price target.

Stag Industrial (STAG)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.68, close to its 52-week high of $31.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Easterly Government Properties, and Senior Housing Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stag Industrial with a $33.75 average price target, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

Unum Group (UNM)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Unum Group yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Arthur J Gallagher & Co, and AXA Equitable Holdings.

Unum Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

