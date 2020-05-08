Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Athene Holding (ATH) and Kimco Realty (KIM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Athene Holding (ATH) and Kimco Realty (KIM).

Athene Holding (ATH)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Athene Holding, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 49.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Athene Holding is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.22, which is an 86.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

In a report released today, Jeremy Metz from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Kimco Realty, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Metz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Metz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Extra Space Storage.

Kimco Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.78, representing a 17.8% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

