Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Apollo Investment Corp (AINV), Banner (BANR) and Chimera Investment (CIM)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV), Banner (BANR) and Chimera Investment (CIM).

Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

Apollo Investment Corp received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.62, close to its 52-week high of $15.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apollo Investment Corp with a $16.00 average price target.

Banner (BANR)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Banner, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.27, close to its 52-week high of $60.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.0% and a 95.0% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $63.50.

Chimera Investment (CIM)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.79, close to its 52-week high of $13.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Chimera Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

