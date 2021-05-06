Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Apollo Global Management (APO), Cousins Properties (CUZ) and Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Apollo Global Management (APO), Cousins Properties (CUZ) and Douglas Emmett (DEI).

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management yesterday and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.64, close to its 52-week high of $56.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Schorr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Schorr covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Franklin Resources, and Blackstone Group.

Apollo Global Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.41, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Cousins Properties (CUZ)

Robert W. Baird analyst Dave Rodgers maintained a Buy rating on Cousins Properties on May 3 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.77, close to its 52-week high of $38.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rodgers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Rodgers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Franklin Street Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Cousins Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa maintained a Hold rating on Douglas Emmett yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 54.3% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Healthpeak Properties, and Eastgroup Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Douglas Emmett with a $31.50 average price target, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

