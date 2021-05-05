Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Apollo Global Management (APO), Atlas (ATCO) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (OtherRIOCF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Apollo Global Management (APO), Atlas (ATCO) and RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF).

Apollo Global Management (APO)

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.26, close to its 52-week high of $56.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 76.4% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Discover Financial Services, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Apollo Global Management has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.94, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Atlas (ATCO)

In a report released today, Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Atlas, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.10, close to its 52-week high of $14.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 81.0% success rate. Chamoun covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Kansas City Southern, and TFI International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlas with a $16.83 average price target, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Clarkson Capital also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

RioCan Real Estate Investment (RIOCF)

BMO Capital analyst Jenny Ma reiterated a Hold rating on RioCan Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.09, close to its 52-week high of $18.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ma is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 67.1% success rate. Ma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and Artis Real Estate Investment.

RioCan Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.99, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$20.75 price target.

