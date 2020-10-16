Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Aon (AON), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Americold Realty (COLD)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aon (AON), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Americold Realty (COLD).

Aon (AON)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Aon yesterday and set a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $212.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 59.5% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aon is a Hold with an average price target of $221.67.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Sell rating on Wells Fargo yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.95, close to its 52-week low of $22.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 75.5% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wells Fargo is a Hold with an average price target of $29.13, representing a 26.3% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Raymond James also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock.

Americold Realty (COLD)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Americold Realty, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 71.2% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Americold Realty with a $43.33 average price target, which is a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

