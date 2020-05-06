Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: American International Group (AIG), Allstate (ALL) and Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American International Group (AIG), Allstate (ALL) and Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN).

American International Group (AIG)

In a report issued on May 4, Andrew Kligerman from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on American International Group, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Kligerman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 36.1% success rate. Kligerman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American International Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.92, implying a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Zaremski from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Allstate, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $102.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaremski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Zaremski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Cincinnati Financial, and Arch Capital Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allstate with a $117.09 average price target.

Ellington Residential Mortgage (EARN)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on Ellington Residential Mortgage yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 61.3% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Essential Properties Realty, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ellington Residential Mortgage with a $10.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.