Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: American Express (AXP), Apollo Global Management (APO) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Express (AXP), Apollo Global Management (APO) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM).

American Express (AXP)

In a report released yesterday, Moshe Orenbuch from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on American Express, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Orenbuch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 64.9% success rate. Orenbuch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $103.47 average price target.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler reiterated a Buy rating on Apollo Global Management yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.75, close to its 52-week high of $52.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 61.7% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Raymond James Financial, and Affiliated Managers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apollo Global Management with a $44.40 average price target, implying a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

In a report released yesterday, Mike Rizvanovic from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce, with a price target of C$91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Rizvanovic is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Rizvanovic covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank Of Canada, and Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Canadian Bank of Commerce has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.13, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

