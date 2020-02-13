Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Ellington Financial (EFC) and Welltower (WELL)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Ellington Financial (EFC) and Welltower (WELL).

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 67.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, Health Insurance Innovations, and National General Holdings.

American Equity Investment Life has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ellington Financial (EFC)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ellington Financial, with a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.76, close to its 52-week high of $19.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 93.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Saratoga Investment, New Residential Inv, and Capital Southwest.

Ellington Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.88.

Welltower (WELL)

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Buy rating on Welltower yesterday and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.57, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.