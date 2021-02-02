Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and The First Of Long Island (FLIC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and The First Of Long Island (FLIC).

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Amalgamated Bank today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Meridian Interstate Bancorp.

Amalgamated Bank has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

The First Of Long Island (FLIC)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Hold rating on The First Of Long Island today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 92.3% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Capstar Financial Holdings, Live Oak Bancshares, and First Community.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for The First Of Long Island with a $21.00 average price target.

