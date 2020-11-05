Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Allstate (ALL), Lincoln National (LNC) and International Money Express (IMXI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Allstate (ALL), Lincoln National (LNC) and International Money Express (IMXI).

Allstate (ALL)

In a report released today, Alison Jacobowitz from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Allstate, with a price target of $149.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $92.67.

Jacobowitz has an average return of 7.6% when recommending Allstate.

According to TipRanks.com, Jacobowitz is ranked #3081 out of 7028 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allstate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.17, a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (LNC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln National today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.5% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Prudential Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Lincoln National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.83.

International Money Express (IMXI)

In a report released today, James Fotheringham from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on International Money Express, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Fotheringham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 70.7% success rate. Fotheringham covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Apollo Global Management, and Santander Consumer USA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on International Money Express is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.33, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

