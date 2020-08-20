Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: Agree Realty (ADC), Community Bank System (CBU) and RLI (RLI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Agree Realty (ADC), Community Bank System (CBU) and RLI (RLI).

Agree Realty (ADC)

Raymond James analyst Collin Mings maintained a Buy rating on Agree Realty yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

Agree Realty has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.40.

Community Bank System (CBU)

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Community Bank System. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 59.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Business First Bancshares, and Univest Of Pennsylvania.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Community Bank System with a $62.00 average price target.

RLI (RLI)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on RLI, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 60.8% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RLI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.50.

