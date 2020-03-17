Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Financial Companies: AFLAC (AFL), BankUnited (BKU) and Welltower (WELL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on AFLAC (AFL), BankUnited (BKU) and Welltower (WELL).

AFLAC (AFL)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on AFLAC, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.99, close to its 52-week low of $28.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AFLAC is a Hold with an average price target of $45.00, implying a 49.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BankUnited (BKU)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BankUnited, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.39, close to its 52-week low of $21.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BankUnited is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

Welltower (WELL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Buy rating on Welltower today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.77, close to its 52-week low of $38.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.1% and a 38.8% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and Eastgroup Properties.

Welltower has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.