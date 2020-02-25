Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Wayfair (W), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Itron (ITRI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wayfair (W), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Itron (ITRI).

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.54, close to its 52-week low of $72.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 64.9% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wayfair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.63, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $80.00 price target.

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kratos Defense with a $23.67 average price target, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, B.Riley FBR also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Itron (ITRI)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Itron, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Caterpillar, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Itron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.75, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

