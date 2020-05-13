Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Consumer Goods Companies: Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD) and Brunswick (BC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD) and Brunswick (BC).

Walmart (WMT)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating on Walmart on May 11 and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.2% success rate. Baker covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walmart is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $132.79, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Home Depot (HD)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot today and set a price target of $261.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $230.89, close to its 52-week high of $247.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 68.5% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $236.00, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

Brunswick (BC)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Brunswick on May 11 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brunswick is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.30, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

